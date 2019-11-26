Thomas Simeon Kenney

Thomas Simeon Kenney, a native of Baton Rouge, passed away Saturday, November 23, 2019 at the age of 72. He was a caring and selfless man who loved his family and served his country proudly. He will be greatly missed by everyone he knew. He is survived by his four children; Brian (Sandie) Brocato, Lauren (Jonathon) Kenney-Crowell, Megan (Saiid) Handal, and Matthew Kenney; grandchildren Charlotte Handal, Reece Crowell, Hunter and Andrew Brocato. Preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Leticia Kenney. A graveside service is scheduled for 2 pm on Friday, November 29, 2019 at Resthaven,11817 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, presided by Deacon Jeff Tully. May the force be with you!
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 26 to Nov. 29, 2019
