Thomas "Spuggie" Smith
Thomas "Spuggie" Smith, Sr., 77, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, LA passed away peacefully on Monday, April 20, 2020. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at New Zion Cemetery on Grand Caillou Rd, Houma, LA at 11:00am. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux, LA (985) 447-2513. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Advocate from Apr. 23 to Apr. 25, 2020.
