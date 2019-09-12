Thomas "Lil Buddy" Swazer, a native and resident of Jackson, LA. Departed this life Monday, September 9, 2019 in Jackson, LA. He was 87 and a retired truck driver. Visitation will be Saturday, September 14, 2019 from 10 am until funeral services at 11 am at New Charleston Baptist Church, 3534 Cottage Street, Jackson, LA 70748. Rev. Sterling Wrights, Officiating Interment in Jackson Cemetery. He is survived by two daughters Joyce Y. Swazer (North Carolina) and Lisa Young Renfro (Baker, LA); two sons Thomas Willie Swazer (Waterford, MI) and Shawn L. Swazer (Jackson, LA); four grandchildren and four great grandchildren. He's preceded in death by his father, mother, and two brothers. Arrangements entrusted to Richardson Funeral Home of Clinton (225-683-5222).
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 12 to Sept. 14, 2019