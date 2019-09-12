Thomas "Lil Buddy" Swazer

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas "Lil Buddy" Swazer.
Service Information
Richardson Funeral Home
11816 Jackson Street
Clinton, LA
70722
(225)-683-5222
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
New Charleston Baptist Church
3534 Cottage Street
Jackson, LA
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
New Charleston Baptist Church
3534 Cottage Street
Jackson, LA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Thomas "Lil Buddy" Swazer, a native and resident of Jackson, LA. Departed this life Monday, September 9, 2019 in Jackson, LA. He was 87 and a retired truck driver. Visitation will be Saturday, September 14, 2019 from 10 am until funeral services at 11 am at New Charleston Baptist Church, 3534 Cottage Street, Jackson, LA 70748. Rev. Sterling Wrights, Officiating Interment in Jackson Cemetery. He is survived by two daughters Joyce Y. Swazer (North Carolina) and Lisa Young Renfro (Baker, LA); two sons Thomas Willie Swazer (Waterford, MI) and Shawn L. Swazer (Jackson, LA); four grandchildren and four great grandchildren. He's preceded in death by his father, mother, and two brothers. Arrangements entrusted to Richardson Funeral Home of Clinton (225-683-5222).
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 12 to Sept. 14, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.