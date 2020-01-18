Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Vernon "Tommy" Vidrine. View Sign Service Information Rabenhorst Funeral Home East 11000 Florida Boulevard Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-399-4352 Visitation 9:00 AM - 10:15 AM St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 11441 Goodwood Blvd View Map Rosary 10:15 AM St. Thomas More Catholic Church 11441 Goodwood Blvd. View Map Funeral Mass 11:00 AM St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 11441 Goodwood Blvd View Map Graveside service Following Services Resthaven Gardens of Memory 11817 Jefferson Hwy View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Thomas "Tommy" Vernon Vidrine, Age 82, who was a resident of Baton Rouge, LA, for over 60 years, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his family on January 17, 2020. He was born on November 11, 1937, in Opelousas, LA, and remained there until he joined the U.S. Navy in 1955. He served aboard the U.S.S. Brownson (DD-868) as a fire controlman and traveled the world – France, Portugal, Italy, India, South America and others – until his discharge in 1958. After the service, he worked as an instrument mechanic at Foster Grant, later American Hoechst Corporation, and eventually retired from the L.S.U. physical plant as an electrician. He was a devout Christian and Catholic, and always stressed the importance of faith, family, humility and good sportsmanship. In addition, he and his wife, Lucille, were avid L.S.U. sports fans and rarely missed a Saturday night in Tiger Stadium. This love of sports was second only to their devout faith, and they were active members of St. Thomas More Catholic Church throughout their 55 years of marriage. He is survived by his daughter, Susan Vidrine Griggs, and husband, Paul E. Griggs; son, Chris T.Vidrine, and wife, Kara Alexander Vidrine; grandchildren, Anna Griggs, Ashton Griggs, Austin Griggs, Adaline Griggs, Aryanne Griggs, Audrey Vidrine and Thomas Vidrine; great grandchildren, Kaleb Williams and SylisWilliams; his sister Jo Anne Sibley and brother in law Frank Sibley. He is preceded in death by his wife, Lucille "Lou" Parrino Vidrine, and his parents, Vernon and Shirley Williams Vidrine of Opelousas, LA. Visitation will be at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 11441 Goodwood Blvd., on Monday morning, January 20th, from 9:00 to 10:15, with a rosary service at 10:15. The funeral Mass will start at 11:00 and will be conducted by Fr. Frank Uter. Graveside service to be held immediately following at Resthaven Gardens of Memory, 11817 Jefferson Hwy. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Alzheimers'sServices, 3772 North Blvd., Suite B, Baton Rouge, LA 70806 or the .

