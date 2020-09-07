Thomas W. "Billy" Chandler, Jr. passed away September 6, 2020 at 7:32PM. He was born October 22, 1933 to Clytie Bridges and Thomas W. Chandler, Sr. in Jackson, LA. He was a veteran of the U. S. Army where he was stationed in Germany. He was a resident of Pine Grove for 54 years and a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Alice Hanks Chandler; children, Terri Russell and husband, Kelly Wayne, Cindy McDaniel and husband, Mac, Brenda Fitzhugh and husband, Homer, and Thomas "Neal" Chandler and wife, Cherry; sisters, Dorothy Shaffer and Joe Ann Hutchinson. He was an amazing pawpaw to 11 grandkids, even better pawpaw to 21 great-grands, and angelic to 2 great-great-grands. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Ruth Allmand. Visitation at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, Pine Grove, LA, from 8:00AM until religious services at 11:00AM on Wednesday, September 9, 2020. Interment Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Pine Grove, LA. McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, in charge of arrangements. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.