1/1
Thomas W. "Billy" Chandler Jr.
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas W. "Billy" Chandler, Jr. passed away September 6, 2020 at 7:32PM. He was born October 22, 1933 to Clytie Bridges and Thomas W. Chandler, Sr. in Jackson, LA. He was a veteran of the U. S. Army where he was stationed in Germany. He was a resident of Pine Grove for 54 years and a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Alice Hanks Chandler; children, Terri Russell and husband, Kelly Wayne, Cindy McDaniel and husband, Mac, Brenda Fitzhugh and husband, Homer, and Thomas "Neal" Chandler and wife, Cherry; sisters, Dorothy Shaffer and Joe Ann Hutchinson. He was an amazing pawpaw to 11 grandkids, even better pawpaw to 21 great-grands, and angelic to 2 great-great-grands. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Ruth Allmand. Visitation at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, Pine Grove, LA, from 8:00AM until religious services at 11:00AM on Wednesday, September 9, 2020. Interment Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Pine Grove, LA. McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, in charge of arrangements. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Sep. 7 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Visitation
08:00 - 11:00 AM
Pleasant Hill Baptist Church
Send Flowers
SEP
9
Service
11:00 AM
Pleasant Hill Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McKneely Funeral Home - Amite - Amite
110 E. Factory St.
Amite, LA 70422
(985) 748-7178
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved