Thomas Wayne Humble was born into this world on Friday, March 22, 1963 in West Monroe, LA, and departed from this world on Monday, October 26, 2020 in Zachary, LA. Graveside services were held at Harris Cemetery in Crowville, LA on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 11:00 am with Bro. Jimmy Goodman officiating, under the direction of Young's Community Memorial Funeral Home. He is preceded in death by his parents, Jake Wayne Humble and Carolyn "Caggie" Knight Daniels; and his father-in-law, Jimmie Ray Hoover. He is survived by his loving wife, Beverly Humble of Zachary, LA; two sons, Courtney Wayne Humble and his wife Heather and daughter: Lilyanne of Monroe, LA, and Aaron Cole Humble and his wife Danielle and sons: Cadyn, Carson, and Uriah of Monroe, LA; a sister, Traci Ann Humble of Maine; the mother of his children, Sammi Riley; and his mother-in-law, Audrey Hoover of Crowville, LA. Thomas received his degree in Electrical Engineering from Louisiana Tech University after graduating from Farmerville High School, and soon found himself employed by companies such as RSH Engineering in Monroe; Georgia Pacific in Gearheart, Oregon and Zachary, LA, and the Methanex Corporation in Baton Rouge, LA. Pallbearers were Junior Thomas, Steven Franklin, Jamie Triplett, Courtney Humble, Doug Clark, and William Livingston.

