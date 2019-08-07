|
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. Zachary, LA
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. Zachary, LA
Rosary
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
9:30 AM
Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. Zachary, LA
Graveside service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Thomas Wayne Rabalais, Sr, "Tommy", passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 6, 2019. He was 67 years old. He was a native of Plaucheville, LA and a long-time resident of St. Francisville, LA. He was born on February 15, 1952 to Ryan and Geneva Rabalais. Visitation will be at Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. in Zachary, LA on Thursday, August 8, 2019 from 5pm until 8pm, and then on Friday, August 9, 2019 from 9am until 10am, with a 9:30 Rosary. At 10am, there will be a procession to Mt. Carmel Cemetery in St. Francisville for graveside services. He is survived by his son Travis Rabalais (Sheree), both parents Ryan and Geneva, two sisters Connie Tillman (Jim), Lee Favron (Gerald), one brother Everett Rabalais, two nephews, Andrew Tillman and Chris Tillman, 5 nieces: Kara Tillman, Amber Rabalais, Renee Favron (Melvin), Jenny (Glen), and Kimberly Gregory (Jeremy). He is preceded in death by his oldest son Thomas " Wayne" Rabalais Jr. Pallbearers will be Benjie Felker, Brody Dunaway, Andrew Tillman, Thai Bankston, John T. Chase, Bob Guilbeau, Coby Dunaway, and Jack Felker. Tommy enjoyed being outside. Whether it was at the camp, fishing, cooking or just sitting under his carport. He loved being around his family and friends, laughing and having a good time. Share sympathies, memories, and condolences at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2019
