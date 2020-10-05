Thomas Wayne Wintz, of Loranger, Louisiana, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at the age of 73. He was born on July 1, 1947, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Thomas was a member of the Knights of Columbus and served as Faithful Navigator of the 4th Degree. He worked for Dow Chemical for over 30 years. Thomas is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Margaret Eady Wintz, daughter, Tammie W. Schexnayder (Ryan), son, Thomas W. Wintz, Jr. (Amy), five grandchildren, Ryan Schexnayder Jr. (Ann Megan Morse), Emma Schexnayder, Reid Schexnayder, Landra Fiebig, and Hayden Wintz, and numerous nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, and brothers-in-law. He was preceded in death by his beloved son, Tony Wesley Wintz. Services were held privately. Family and friends are encouraged to send condolences and share memories online. An on-line guest book is available at www.harrymckneely.com.