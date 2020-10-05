1/1
Thomas Wayne Wintz
1947 - 2020
Thomas Wayne Wintz, of Loranger, Louisiana, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at the age of 73. He was born on July 1, 1947, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Thomas was a member of the Knights of Columbus and served as Faithful Navigator of the 4th Degree. He worked for Dow Chemical for over 30 years. Thomas is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Margaret Eady Wintz, daughter, Tammie W. Schexnayder (Ryan), son, Thomas W. Wintz, Jr. (Amy), five grandchildren, Ryan Schexnayder Jr. (Ann Megan Morse), Emma Schexnayder, Reid Schexnayder, Landra Fiebig, and Hayden Wintz, and numerous nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, and brothers-in-law. He was preceded in death by his beloved son, Tony Wesley Wintz. Services were held privately. Family and friends are encouraged to send condolences and share memories online. An on-line guest book is available at www.harrymckneely.com.

Published in The Advocate from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Homes & Crematory
2000 N Morrison Blvd
Hammond, LA 70401
(985) 345-5801
Memories & Condolences

October 5, 2020
Margaret and family we are very sorry for your loss. Tommy was a great man and good friend. He will surely be missed by all.
Gary & Sue DeLeo
Friend
October 4, 2020
Mrs Margaret, Tom jr. And Tammy

Our thoughts and prayers are with you all. We enjoyed knowing Mr. Tommy and will never forget the good times we had at the various KC functions over the years. May he Rest In Peace and the perpetual light shine on him always.
Wade and Myra Tircuit
Friend
October 4, 2020
Always enjoyed Tommy and Margarite's company at KOC functions.My prayers for Tommy his family and his son in law Ryan also a Brother Knight who would get Tommy to meetings. Thanks for letting us enjoy Tommy's company longer.
Perry McMenamin
Friend
October 3, 2020
He may be gone from our sight but never from our hearts...
Theresa Wilkinson
Family
