"Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life, and I shall dwell in the house of the Lord forever." Psalm 23. Thomas "Tom" Weldon Jones, born in Ranger, TX and a resident of Baton Rouge, LA peacefully passed away on March 14, 2020 at the age of 76. A Vietnam Veteran of the Air Force, Tom was a lover of fishing, reading westerns and spy novels, rooting for all Louisiana and Texas sports teams, policing the "Baton Rouge Buy, Sale, Trade Facebook Page," giving all of his kids a hard time with his witty humor, but mostly bragging about all of his grandkids and their many accomplishments. He is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Beverly Jones; all of his children Darryl and Susan Jones, Jackie Jones Scivicque, Garry and Tracy Talbert, Scott Talbert, Nan Burr Talbert, and Billy and Heather Talbert Lalonde; grandkids Jessica, Kay, Matthew, Michael, Abby, Lauren, Hannah, Hadley, Halle, Ja'Cobey, Macie, Faith, Grace, and Brock; great grandkids Rowen, Gavin, Beaux, Barrett, Cate, and Carmen. He is preceded in death by his father, George Jones and mother, Frances Bealle. Pallbearers are Dallas Wright, Michael Scallan, Bradley McWillie, Paul Ragusa, Ja'Cobey Lee, and Brock Lalonde. Visitation will be Monday evening from 5pm until 8pm at Rabenhorst Funeral Home East, 11000 Florida Blvd, and will resume on Tuesday from 9am until service at 10am. Burial will follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park. The family wishes to thank the employees of Heart of Hospice that helped Tom find comfort and his family find peace in his final weeks.

