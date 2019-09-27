Thomas Wesley Teekel, a native and resident of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away on September 26, 2019 at the age of 76. Thomas was an owner and operator of TT&H Warehousing in Baton Rouge. He loved to fish, spend time in the sun outdoors, and time with his family and many friends. He was a kind hearted person who was loved by everyone he met. He is survived by his children, Robert Teekel, Malinda Teekel Williams and husband Loren, their children, Thomas and Grace, and Tammy Teekel and her daughter Vivian; and loving companion of many years, Lisa Christiana and her daughter Louren Carlino; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Stephens Teekel; son, Rodney Teekel; parents, George and Ruth Teekel; siblings, George Teekel, Jr., Alfred Teekel, and Betty Teekel Root. Visitation will be on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at Rabenhorst East Funeral Home, 11000 Florida Blvd., from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Visitation will resume on Monday from 10:00 a.m. until a funeral service at 12:00. Interment will follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. The family would like to thank the staff on the seventh floor HVC Unit at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital for their outstanding compassion and care.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 27 to Sept. 30, 2019