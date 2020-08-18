1/1
Thomas "Keith" Wetzel
Funeral services for Thomas "Keith" Wetzel, 65, who went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital, will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 12:00 pm at Bethel Baptist Church, 20419 Circle Drive, Livingston with Pastor Bubba Courtney officiating. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020 from 9:00 am until time of service. He enjoyed hunting and fishing as well as an avid LSU fan. He was very family focused and enjoyed time with his children and grandchildren. He worked for PSC for 35 years as a foreman/supervisor. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Shelia F. Wetzel of Livingston; three daughters, Melissa Ragas, Ashley Wetzel and Tara Wetzel; sister, Jackie Davis and husband Bob; brother, Kurt Wetzel and wife Chiger; grandchildren, Alissa, Billy, Caleb, Joshua, Brayden and Brennen; special four-legged friends, Molly, Summer, Bailey and Boo. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack Wetzel and Juanita Wetzel; brother, Mark Wetzel. Honorary pallbearers will be Billy Ray Rojas, Caleb Ragas, Brayden Wetzel, Joshua Ragas, Billy Saunier and Brennen Wetzel. In lieu of flowers, memorial funds may be sent to https://www.gofundme.com/f/memorial-fund-for-keith-wetzel?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet. Church Funeral Services of Walker is in charge of the arrangements.

Published in The Advocate from Aug. 18 to Aug. 21, 2020.
