Thomas "Bone" Williams Jr.
1966 - 2020
Thomas Williams, Jr. was born in Baton Rouge on April 17, 1966. He departed on October 16, 2020. Thomas was preceded in death by his parents Norma J. Scott and Thomas Williams, Sr. a sister Erica Thomas his grandparents Herman and Florence Smith, an uncle Earl P. Smith and a cousin Dwayne P. Smith. Thomas was survived by two sons Thomas Williams, III, Phillip Williams and one step son Malik Cagnolatti. One sister Wendy G. Scott, one aunt Lillie A. Smith, two nieces Christin Jackson, Fort Worth, TX, Skylar Brown, Baton Rouge, LA, two nephews Joshua Williams, Robert Brown, III Baton Rouge, LA. A brother in law John Thomas. A Loving and Devoted Cousin Cathy (Gilbert) Royal. A host of Relatives and Friends. Visitation and Funeral Service at Desselle Funeral Home 263 Eddie Robinson Sr. Drive, Baton Rouge, LA on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. until Funeral Service at 11:00. Minister Gerald Boatner will officiate with interment to follow in Roselawn Cemetery.

Published in The Advocate from Oct. 27 to Oct. 29, 2020.
