Thonius "Tony" Robinson Jr.
Thonius "Tony" Robinson, Jr., entered into eternal rest at his residence in Baker, Louisiana on Tuesday, August 19, 2020. He was an 85 year old native of Washington, Louisiana; and a retired U.S. Army Lieutenant Colonel earning Silver Star, Bronze Star and Meritorious Service Medals. Viewing at Greater Mt Carmel B.C. on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 from 9-11:45 am; due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private religious and graveside service will be conducted by Pastor Clee Lowe; interment at Port Hudson National Cemetery. Survivors include his wife, Alice W. Robinson; daughter, Carol Robinson; siblings, Donald, Sr.(Jackie) and Roland(Mary) Robinson; and Martha Johnson; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends. Arrangements entrusted to Miller & Daughter Mortuary.

Published in The Advocate from Aug. 23 to Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
23
Viewing
09:00 - 11:45 AM
Greater Mt Carmel B.C.
Funeral services provided by
Miller and Daughter Mortuary - Zachary
5905 Hwy 19
Zachary, LA 70791
225-654-3802
