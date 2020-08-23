Thonius "Tony" Robinson, Jr., entered into eternal rest at his residence in Baker, Louisiana on Tuesday, August 19, 2020. He was an 85 year old native of Washington, Louisiana; and a retired U.S. Army Lieutenant Colonel earning Silver Star, Bronze Star and Meritorious Service Medals. Viewing at Greater Mt Carmel B.C. on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 from 9-11:45 am; due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private religious and graveside service will be conducted by Pastor Clee Lowe; interment at Port Hudson National Cemetery. Survivors include his wife, Alice W. Robinson; daughter, Carol Robinson; siblings, Donald, Sr.(Jackie) and Roland(Mary) Robinson; and Martha Johnson; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends. Arrangements entrusted to Miller & Daughter Mortuary.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store