1/1
LT. Col Thonius Robinson Jr.
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thonius's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lieutenant Colonel Thonius Robinson Jr. was set free on August 19, 2020! He was born on September 4, 1934, to Hinda and Thonius Robinson Sr., in Washington, LA. Tony was a Dad, a Giver, a Loving, Loyal, Strong, Passionate, Spiritual and Wise Man of His Word! "There is no greater love than one that you feel without provocation." Thonius provided for and protected his loved ones for 37 years! He is survived by his wife; sons, William Smith-Robinson and Wilson Smith-Robinson; siblings, Cleo, Martha, Latanya, Donald & Roland; and a host of relatives and friends. Tony's Celebration of Life and Legacy will be Tuesday, August 25th, at Greater Mt. Carmel Baptist Church of Scotlandville. Officiated by Pastor Clee Lowe.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Aug. 25 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
23
Viewing
09:00 - 11:45 AM
Greater Mt Carmel B.C.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Miller and Daughter Mortuary - Zachary
5905 Hwy 19
Zachary, LA 70791
225-654-3802
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
10 entries
August 25, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Carolyn
Coworker
August 25, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person and dear friend.We worked together at Southern University for over 25+ years. I will love you and miss you always. Praying for the family. Carolyn, Carmencita and family.
Carolyn
Coworker
August 25, 2020
I didn't know Mr. Robinson, but I greatly appreciate his dedication and service to our country. My prayers and heartfelt sympathy to the family. God bless you all.
L. Smith
August 25, 2020
Thonius Robinson, may he rest in peace. Tony, as we called him. Was my neighbor and friend for fifty plus years. We could always count on each other through good times or bad times without fail.
GEORGE SANDERS
Neighbor
August 24, 2020
Mr Robinson was a very kind man. He went out of his way to assist my special needs child at Southern University's football games many years ago, and he was always very pleasant whenever we would see him in the store or other places. My prayers are with his family and friends during this time of celebration. God is a healer.
Shelia Clark and Family
Acquaintance
August 24, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Dianne and Donald Shelmire
Friend
August 24, 2020
Mr. Robinson was a colleague, friend and most of all a fellow church member. He had a giving spirit even though he appeared to be so serious all the time. Underneath that serious soul was one wonderful man. God be with the family and may Mr. Robinson rest in peace.
Mary Jane Wilson Spruel
Friend
August 24, 2020
Condolences to the Robinson Family and be strong!!! Praying for the family and Much Love ❤
Ms. Irene Comery and Darria Gomery
Family
August 24, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Sandra K. Brown
August 23, 2020
My deepest sympathy to you and your family at this time of bereavement. May you find comfort in Gods word at John 6 : 40
C P
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved