Lieutenant Colonel Thonius Robinson Jr. was set free on August 19, 2020! He was born on September 4, 1934, to Hinda and Thonius Robinson Sr., in Washington, LA. Tony was a Dad, a Giver, a Loving, Loyal, Strong, Passionate, Spiritual and Wise Man of His Word! "There is no greater love than one that you feel without provocation." Thonius provided for and protected his loved ones for 37 years! He is survived by his wife; sons, William Smith-Robinson and Wilson Smith-Robinson; siblings, Cleo, Martha, Latanya, Donald & Roland; and a host of relatives and friends. Tony's Celebration of Life and Legacy will be Tuesday, August 25th, at Greater Mt. Carmel Baptist Church of Scotlandville. Officiated by Pastor Clee Lowe.

