On December 4, 2019 Thurman Carlton "Cart" Varnado entered into eternal rest at the age of 83. He was a native of Kentwood, LA and a long time resident of Baton Rouge, LA. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Margaret Reona Beach Varnado and daughter Rehnea Varnado Sharp (Greg), his three granddaughters Katelyn Sharp Keowen (Kade), Malayne Sharp, Fallon Sharp, and his great-granddaughter Kolyns Ma'Ann Keowen. Cart is preceded in death by his parents T.C. and Irene Varnado, sisters Viola Hill, Mildred Miscar, Norma Fussell, Carleen Brumfield, and Alta Mae Daniel, brothers Sheldon, Landon, Leonard, and Harold Varnado. Cart is survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Cart was a man of many talents. He loved to fish, hunt, and serve his Lord and Savior any way he could. He was retired from Entergy Corporation (Formerly Gulf State Utilities) and was owner of ABC Heating and Cooling. He was a veteran of the US Army. Visitation will be at First Baptist Church Baton Rouge, LA on Saturday December 7, 2019 from 9:30am to 12 noon with services at 12pm. Funeral service will be officiated by Oran Connor and Jerry Ratcliff.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 5 to Dec. 7, 2019