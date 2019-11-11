Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thurman "Burns" Hicks. View Sign Service Information Baker Funeral Home 6401 Groom Road Baker , LA 70714 (225)-775-1991 Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Baker Funeral Home 6401 Groom Road Baker , LA 70714 View Map Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM Baker Funeral Home 6401 Groom Road Baker , LA 70714 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Baker Funeral Home 6401 Groom Road Baker , LA 70714 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Thurman "Burns" Hicks, 84 years old, beloved father and grandfather went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on November 10, 2019. He entered this world on April 21, 1935, in Brewton, Alabama, born to Isaac and Myrtle Hicks. He was an electrician by trade and a pastor by the Lords calling. He was a faithful member of the Healing Place Church in Baton Rouge. Burns was loved by so many and will be missed dearly. Burns is survived by his daughter, Deborah Kay Hicks Davis and husband Eric; granddaughters, Shelby and Emily Dupuy with their father, Pat Dupuy; brother, Buck Duane Hicks; sisters in-law, Sheryl Hicks and Gerrie Hicks; and numerous nieces and nephews. Burns is preceded in death by his loving wife of 62 years, Dixie Louise Hawkins Hicks; father, Isaac Newton Hicks; mother, Myrtle Catherine McCall Hicks; brothers, Derrell Newman Hicks and Gerald Frazier Hicks; nephew, Carmen Keith Hicks; and great niece, Gina Nicole Cherry. Pallbearers will be Bucky Hicks, Byron Burton, Wayne Lasseigne, Jason Lasseigne, Jim Austin, Tim Austin, Devin Burton, and Phillip Brister. Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for the visitation at Baker Funeral Home, 6401 Groom Road, Baker, LA, on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. The visitation will continue at Baker Funeral Home on Thursday, November 14, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. until the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Reverend Wayne Austin of Healing Place Church will officiate the service. The graveside service and burial will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Baker.

