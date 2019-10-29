The Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
(225) 753-1440
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
View Map
Interment
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Oak Bluff Memorial Park
Port Neches, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thurman Bell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thurman Lewis Bell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thurman Lewis Bell Obituary
Do not let your hearts be troubled. You believe in God; believe also in me. My Father's house has many rooms; if that were not so, would I have told you that I am going there to prepare a place for you? And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come back and take you to be with me that you also may be where I am. John 14:1-3. Thurman Lewis Bell, age 84, a resident of Baton Rouge, La, passed away on October 28, 2019. He was a native of Strawn, Texas and was raised in Port Arthur, Texas. Thurman is survived by his wife, Patricia A. Moore Bell; son, Alan D. Bell (Beth); daughter, Cynthia Bell Fussell (Kenny); brother, Gary L. Bell (Karon); granddaughter, Kenda L. Fussell; grandsons, Kollin L. Fussell, Garret A. Bell (Carrie), Devin C. Bell (Kalynn), Dylan A. Bell (Lauren); great grandson, Andrew D. Bell, Weston Taylor, Wyatt Fussell, Nick Wheat; great granddaughter, Annalise Taylor, Kinsely Fussell; and great-granddaughter due in March of 2020, Annalynn Rose Bell. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Thelma Lane Bell; and brother, Gene Bell. Visitation will be held at Resthaven Funeral Home on Thursday, October 31, 2019 from 9 a.m. until Funeral Service at 11 a.m. Interment will take place on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Oak Bluff Memorial Park in Port Neches, Texas. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to or Child Hope in care of Assembly of God World Missions. The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Dr. Leon Cannizzaro, Jr. and Nurse Casey, and Audubon Hospice. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 29 to Nov. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thurman's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
Download Now