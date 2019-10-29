|
Do not let your hearts be troubled. You believe in God; believe also in me. My Father's house has many rooms; if that were not so, would I have told you that I am going there to prepare a place for you? And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come back and take you to be with me that you also may be where I am. John 14:1-3. Thurman Lewis Bell, age 84, a resident of Baton Rouge, La, passed away on October 28, 2019. He was a native of Strawn, Texas and was raised in Port Arthur, Texas. Thurman is survived by his wife, Patricia A. Moore Bell; son, Alan D. Bell (Beth); daughter, Cynthia Bell Fussell (Kenny); brother, Gary L. Bell (Karon); granddaughter, Kenda L. Fussell; grandsons, Kollin L. Fussell, Garret A. Bell (Carrie), Devin C. Bell (Kalynn), Dylan A. Bell (Lauren); great grandson, Andrew D. Bell, Weston Taylor, Wyatt Fussell, Nick Wheat; great granddaughter, Annalise Taylor, Kinsely Fussell; and great-granddaughter due in March of 2020, Annalynn Rose Bell. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Thelma Lane Bell; and brother, Gene Bell. Visitation will be held at Resthaven Funeral Home on Thursday, October 31, 2019 from 9 a.m. until Funeral Service at 11 a.m. Interment will take place on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Oak Bluff Memorial Park in Port Neches, Texas. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to or Child Hope in care of Assembly of God World Missions. The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Dr. Leon Cannizzaro, Jr. and Nurse Casey, and Audubon Hospice. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 29 to Nov. 2, 2019