Thurman Polk

Guest Book
  • "Thurman was like my uncle, he was like a father figure to..."
    - Remy Brannon-Ervin
Service Information
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA
70807
(225)-778-1612
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Greater Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church
3155 Victoria Drive
Baton Rouge, LA
View Map
Service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Greater Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church
3155 Victoria Dr.
Baton Rouge, LA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Thurman Polk, a long time resident of Baton Rouge, passed away at his home on August 15, 2019. Survived by his wife, Beverly Ann Polk; 2 children; 5 stepchildren; 13 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; sister, Linda Tate (Johnny); brother, Henderson Polk, Jr. and a host of nieces and nephews. Visitation Saturday, August 24, 2019 9:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Greater Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 3155 Victoria Dr., Baton Rouge, LA. Interment Southern Memorial Gardens, Baton Rouge, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 22 to Aug. 24, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.