Thurman Polk, a long time resident of Baton Rouge, passed away at his home on August 15, 2019. Survived by his wife, Beverly Ann Polk; 2 children; 5 stepchildren; 13 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; sister, Linda Tate (Johnny); brother, Henderson Polk, Jr. and a host of nieces and nephews. Visitation Saturday, August 24, 2019 9:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Greater Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 3155 Victoria Dr., Baton Rouge, LA. Interment Southern Memorial Gardens, Baton Rouge, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 22 to Aug. 24, 2019