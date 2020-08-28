A native of Lafayette and resident of New Roads, Tialesha "Moosie" Oliney departed this life on August 23, 2020 at the age of 36. She leaves to cherish her memory, her mother, Sandra Young; her father, Daryl Williams; two sisters, Xiaviera Young & Keisha Castille; three brothers, Daryl Williams, Dedrick Collins, & Nickolas Collins; her grandmother, Jessie Collins; nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends including Brandon Gauthier and Naomie Boston. Visitation was held on Friday August 28, 2020 and interment will be held on Saturday August 29, 2020 at St. Peter Cemetery in New Roads, Louisiana. Professional services entrusted to A. Wesley's Funeral Home of Maringouin.

