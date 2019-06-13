Tiarra Williams entered into eternal rest on June 2, 2019 at the age of 26. Survived by her parents, Carlton A. Williams and Antoinette Jackson Williams; daughter, Ari Grace Williams; sisters, SiCqora A. Williams, Carlisha D. Williams and Joy L. Gordon; nephew she loved as her own, Rylen Anthony Slang; grandmothers, Joyce M. Jackson and Audrey M. Williams. Preceded in death by her grandfathers, Anthony Jackson Jr. and Andrew Williams Sr.; uncle, Andrew Williams Jr.; great-uncle, Charles Jackson. Visitation Saturday, June 15, 2019 9:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Renew Church, 8160 Pettit Rd., Baker, LA. Pastor Miriam C. McFarland officiating. Interment Southern Memorial Gardens, Baton Rouge, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 13 to June 15, 2019