Tiesha Techell "Ty" Grigsby
1984 - 2020
Tiesha Techell 'Ty' Grigsby was born on June 25, 1984 in BR, LA to the union of Stanley Jr. & Valerie Williams Grigsby. On July 18, 2020, Ty, 36, transitioned peacefully in her sleep as she always desired. She leaves to cherish her memory, 1 brother, Stanley (Boonie) Grigsby III; 2 sisters, Amanda G. Bradley (Eric) & Noreco Grigsby; 3 nieces, Abigail, Amiriyah, & Alyx; 3 nephews, LeBrandon, Aiden, & Stanley IV; her maternal grandmother, Adell Young Williams; 4 aunts, Penny Reed, Sandra Williams, Wanda Williams, April Louis (Michael); 2 uncles, Roy Williams Jr. & Derrick Williams; special cousins, Kendrick Hardnett, Matthew Reed, Montreal, Lakisha, & Nicholas Williams; a host of cousins & family members; a friend, Destanie Adams & family. She is preceded in death by: her parents; a sister, Luckie; her maternal grandfather, Roy Williams Sr; & other significant family members. Public walk through visitation, Sat. 8/1/20, 9:30-11 AM at Carney & Mackey Funeral Home. MASKS REQUIRED. Private religious service to follow. Interment, Hope Cemetery.

Published in The Advocate from Jul. 30 to Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Visitation
09:30 - 11:00 AM
Carney-Mackey Funeral Home - Baton Rouge
Funeral services provided by
Carney-Mackey Funeral Home - Baton Rouge
1576 Robin Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
(225) 774-0390
Memories & Condolences

