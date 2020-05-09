Tiffany Denham of Baton Rouge, Louisiana passed away on May 8, 2020, at the age of 47. She is survived by her parents, Larry and Linda Smith, her sister, Tammy Alcantar, her three daughters, Paige Denham Toups, Hollie Denham, and Faith Denham and her grandmother, Dorothy Johnson. She worked with Parkview Baptist Preschool and was loved and treasured by both her family and the families of the children who enjoyed the special attention she provided each day. She will be truly missed. No services planned due to CDC guidelines as we all strive for wellness.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store