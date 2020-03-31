Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tiffany "Charlie" Hinch. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Lady Tiffany "Charlie" Hinch, 40, of Austin, Texas, passed away due to complications with a chronic illness on March 23, 2020 in her home. She did not suffer. She was born in Lake Charles to Patricia Hill and David Thibodeaux on August 23, 1979. Tiffany graduated from Armada HIgh School in 1996. She then moved on to become the Director of Dining Services at Compass Group. Tiffany enjoyed life to the fullest - never shy in her element, always helping others, and completely selfless in all aspects of her life. She loved music, cooking, dancing, bringing people together, and taking care of others. She was active in Down Syndrome awareness as well as the Chive Charities organization. She was the cornerstone stage presence for the annual Hacker Jeopardy World Championship during the annual DEF CON Hacker Conference in Las Vegas. She was known for her kind heart, stunning looks, quick wit, loving friendships, and delicious Cajun food. Tiffany is survived by her husband, Derek of Austin; her two children, Morgan and Cole; her mother, Patricia Hill; her father, David Thibodeaux; her sisters, Alisha, Wendy, Kourtni, Kary; her brothers, Kenny, and Keith, of Lake Charles. She is preceded in death by her grandmother, Jimmie Saucier; her grandfather, Cliff Saucier; her father-in-law, Craig Hinch; and her sister-in-law, Hailey Hinch. Her memorial service will be held at a later date.

