TIFFANY KILBOURNE 29,A NATIVE OF WILSON LA, PASSED AWAY ON AUGUST 12, 2020 AT OCHSNER HOSPITAL IN NEW ORLEANS, LA. SHE IS SURVIVED BY PARENTS TYRONE SR. AND MINERVA KILBOURNE, 3 SISTERS MYRIAH AND STEPHANIE KILBOURNE AND COLISHA MARSHALL. 2 BROTHERS TYRONE JR. AND TY'QUINCEY KILBOURNE AND NUMEROUS OTHER RELATIVES AND FRIENDS. FUNERAL SERVICES WILL BE HELD AT PENTECOSTAL COMMUNITY CHURCH OF WILSON,6527 FORT SHOLES LANE IN WILSON,LA ON SATURDAY AUGUST 22, 2020 AT 10 AM. VISITATION IS FROM 9 AM UNTIL SERVICES START AT 10 AM. MASK ARE MANDATORY.

