Tiffany Renata Ross Hurst, 39 years old, went to be the Lord on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at Our Lake of Lake Regional Medical Center, Baton Rouge, Louisiana. A lifelong resident of Donaldsonville. She is survived by her husband, Abdul Hurst; father, Alphonse Ross; one sister, Tammy Ross; four brothers, Carlos and Craig Harris; Corey and Chad Ross all of Donaldsonville. Aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Tiffany was preceded in death by her child, Abdul Hurst, Jr., mother, Shirley Ross, brother, Courtney Ross, maternal and paternal grandparents, one nephew Carlos Harris, Jr., and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins. Due to the circumstances beyond the family's control, the family has planned a private service and ask that everyone accept their apologies. Your telephones, calls, texts, prayers and social media presence are deeply appreciated. Please continue to pray for the Hurst/Ross family. Please visit www.dembyandson.com to sign guest book.
Published in The Advocate from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020.