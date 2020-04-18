Tiffany Renata Ross Hurst
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Tiffany's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tiffany Renata Ross Hurst, 39 years old, went to be the Lord on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at Our Lake of Lake Regional Medical Center, Baton Rouge, Louisiana. A lifelong resident of Donaldsonville. She is survived by her husband, Abdul Hurst; father, Alphonse Ross; one sister, Tammy Ross; four brothers, Carlos and Craig Harris; Corey and Chad Ross all of Donaldsonville. Aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Tiffany was preceded in death by her child, Abdul Hurst, Jr., mother, Shirley Ross, brother, Courtney Ross, maternal and paternal grandparents, one nephew Carlos Harris, Jr., and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins. Due to the circumstances beyond the family's control, the family has planned a private service and ask that everyone accept their apologies. Your telephones, calls, texts, prayers and social media presence are deeply appreciated. Please continue to pray for the Hurst/Ross family. Please visit www.dembyandson.com to sign guest book.

Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in The Advocate from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Demby & Son Funeral Home
900 Magnolia Street
Donaldsonville, LA 70346
(225) 473-9534
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved