Tiffiny passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at the age of 38. She was a resident of Plaquemine and native of Brusly, La. Visiting will be at Wilbert Funeral Home, Plaquemine on Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 9 am until services at 11 am. Inurnment of ashes will follow at Grace Memorial Park, Plaquemine. She is survived by her son, Gabriel Sarradet, his father, Derek Sarradet, mother, Emma Mire Burge, brother, Glenn Burge, Jr., nieces, Valerie, Lexie and Ally Burge, caretakers, Amy Dubois and Kevin Dore, her daughter, Julie Schouest, her son, Evan Vaughn, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousin. Preceded in death by her father, Glenn Burge, Sr., grandparents, Gerald, Sr. and Marilyn Stevens Mire, Geneva Hartfield Songy and Steven Ray Songy, and Dolton Mac Burge. Tiffiny loved cats and to learn. She was an avid reader and a member of Mensa. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22, 2020