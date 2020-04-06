Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tilghman Lance "Tike" Moore. View Sign Service Information A. Wesley's Funeral Home 10810 Ventress Dr Maringouin , LA 70757 (225)-625-2383 Send Flowers Obituary

Tilghman Lance Moore "Tike", born July 3, 1932, a lifelong resident of Batchelor, Louisiana, passed away on April 3rd, 2020, at the age of 87. He was a graduate of Innis High School. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. "Tike" was a professional "Jack of all Trades, Master of None". He grew up in a time where if you didn't solve the problem, you did without. So, he learned to solve problems. He served in the U.S. Navy until he was called home to take care of his family. Thus, he began his lifetime of taking care of others, which he did without fail or complaint. He learned the trade of welding, became a teacher of same at Angola Penitentiary where he retired as Special Projects Coordinator of the former LTC, Jumonville Memorial Campus, Angola Campus. He was also active in his community as a founding and board member of Old River Academy, member of the PC Parish Library Board, founding member of and board member of Innis Community Health System, served as a member of the accreditation team for the Vocational Schools of Louisiana. His talents were many, electrician, HVAC guru, carpenter, and mentor to his many nephews, nieces, and cousins. He was our foundation. He is survived by his children, Diane (Jim) Lagrone, George "Pete" (Mary) Moore, Shari (Marvin) Losavio, Ashley (Cody) Ardoin; Grandchildren, Tilghman (Crystal), Eden, Lauryn (Aaron), Ericka, Blair, Whitnie (Jacob), Cameron, Elyzabeth, Jolie, Allyson. & Juliet; great-grandchildren, Caitlyn (fiancé Rhett), Jessynia, Cambre, Gavin, Riley, Brilyn, Brooklyn, Faelyn, Rowan, Bree (fiancé Caleb) and Sierra; Great-great-grandchildren Paisley and Wesson. He is also survived by his brothers, Denton (JoAnn) Moore, Ben (Ann) Moore, Lester (Debbie) Moore, sister Jewell Ann Lacour, sister-in-law Rita L. Moore, and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife Mildred D. Moore, daughter Robyn Reigh, great-grandson Ayden James Lagrone. Also his parents Launce & Viola G. Moore, brothers Whitley "Bitsy" & Milton Moore, brother-in-law Wayne "Rusty" LaCour. Pallbearers are Jim Lagrone, Marvin Losavio, Cody Ardoin, Tilghman Lagrone, Cameron Ardoin, Jacob Dauzat, and Rhett Varner with George "Pete" Moore as honorary. Our family would like to thank Dr. Carl McLemore, Pointe Coupee Homebound Health & Hospice, for taking such great care of him. A very special thanks to his full-time caregivers, Shari Losavio and Whitnie Dauzat. Professional services entrusted to A. Wesley's Funeral Home. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 6 to Apr. 8, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

