Tillmon Oliver Cox
Tillmon Oliver Cox, a native of Deanburg, Tennessee and resident of Gonzales, passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at the age of 86. He was a husband, father, grandfather and friend who will be greatly missed. He grew up on a farm sharecropping and later attended Southeastern University and LSU. He served in the United States Navy and served in the Korean War. He was Past President of the Baton Rouge #1 Fraternal Order of Police in 1968 and retired from the Baton Rouge Police Department after 30 years with the rank of Captain. He enjoyed fishing, country music, cooking and was a huge LSU fan. He could even recite the LSU football player stats! He mostly enjoyed spending time with his family camping and was known to be a great storyteller. He never met a stranger! He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Joan Cox; son, Tillmon Cordell Cox and wife, Gina Marino Cox; grandchild, Christina Marie Cox Giroir and husband Anthony "Rodger" Girior. He was preceded by his parents, Mabile and Trumon Cox; sister, Bonnie Venable and brothers, Leroy and James Holloway. Visitation will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020 at Graceworks Church from 10:00 am until the funeral services to begin at 12:00 pm in Prairieville. Burial to follow at Hope Haven Garden of Memory Cemetery in Prairieville. Pastor Bill Pruitt and Pastor Clinton Lee will be officiating. If you would like to offer the family condolences, please sign the online guestbook at www.oursofh.com.

Published in The Advocate from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Graceworks Church
OCT
30
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Graceworks Church
Funeral services provided by
Ourso Funeral Home
13533 Airline Highway
Gonzales, LA 70737
2256478608
4 entries
October 27, 2020
Tillmon, wife Joan, and Cordell was a great friend and neighbor of ours in Baton Rouge, welcomed us from another state. Couldn’t have met a finer family. Tillmon was a great story teller. He will be missed by many. Our prayers or with Joan and family
Joe, Sue, Hal, Leslie and David West
Friend
October 27, 2020
Stars of Life Standing Spray
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Catol Mccoy
October 27, 2020
Mr. TO was a great man, husband and father. Our prayers go out to all the Cox family.

David, Paula, Devin and Cody Breaux
David Breaux
Friend
October 28, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Ourso Funeral Home
