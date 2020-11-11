A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Timmie Marie Tullier will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday at St. Joseph Catholic Church French Settlement; wake begins at 9:30 a.m. Interment will follow at the Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church Cemetery. Timmie was born in Baton Rouge on July 30, 1958 and departed from this life on Monday November 9, 2020 at Baton Rouge General Medical Center Bluebonnet Campus at the age of 62 years. She was a resident of Golden Age Denham Springs and a member of the Catholic Faith. She had a passion for music and love for animals. She was preceded in death by her parents Nolan and Vernice "Choo" Mire Tullier, aunt and uncle Bernice "Talone" and James "Boom" Gonzales. Survivors include her sister Sue Matherne (Terry); nieces Duffi Lawless (Mark), and Khaki Hazzlerigg (Scott), great nephews Abram, Brandt, and Cooper, great niece Sutton; also, other relatives and friends. Masks are required. Arrangements with Church Funeral Services.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store