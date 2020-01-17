Born and raised in Central, Timothy (Timmy) Browning passed away at Clarity Hospice, surrounded by family, January 16, 2020, at the age of 58. He has gone to be with his Lord and Savior and to be with his parents and sister who were waiting for him in Heaven. Timmy is survived by two sisters, Cherleen B. and husband Sam Attuso of Central, Mary B. Wise of Alexandria, and one brother, Clarence (C M) and wife Tammy Talbot Browning of Central; seven nieces and nephews, Alicia B. and Audie Miller of Slaughter, Chad Browning of Houston, Texas, Brad and Vanessa B. Browning of Watson, Anthony (Tony) and wife Shelly Attuso of Denham Springs, Laurie A. and Husband Brandon Jones of Central, Morgan W. Foret of Marksville, Louisiana, and Ryan Wise of West Monroe, LA; and 17 great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Watson D. Browning and Joyce Zane Browning; and by sister, Jennifer Leigh Browning. Visitation will be at Rabenhorst East Funeral Home, 11000 Florida Blvd, on Friday, January 17, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00. Visitation will resume on Saturday from 1:00 p.m. until a Funeral Service at 2:00. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park, 4045 North St, Baton Rouge. Pallbearers are Chad Browning, Brad Browning, Anthony Attuso, Vanessa D Browning, Audie Miller and Brandon Jones. Honorary pallbearers are Charles Pace III and Steen Stroud. An online guestbook is available at www.rabenhorst.com/obituaries. Special thanks to the sitters at Halo. Memorial contributions may be made to The Arc, www.donate.thearc.org
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020