Timothy "Timmy" Prejean, 62, a native of Belle Rose and resident of Sorrento, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, February, 24, 2020. Timmy was a loving father, grandfather, sibling, uncle and friend. He was a kindhearted loyal person who valued his family. Timmy enjoyed spending time with his daughter and grandkids, family outings and food. Timmy leaves behind to cherish his memory his daughter, Tessie Prejean Jackson and her husband, Aaron; three grandkids, Nellie, Grace and Mae Jackson; three siblings, Toni Weil (David), Tommy Prejean (Carmel) and Troy Prejean (Penny). He is preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Isabelle "Tut" Prejean and one brother, Terry Prejean. Visitation will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020 at St. Jules Catholic Church in Belle Rose, LA from 8:30am until Mass of Christian Burial at 11am. Burial to follow in the church cemetery.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2020