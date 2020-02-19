Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Timothy Alford. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Timothy L. Alford, 73 of Kearney, Nebraska passed away Monday, February 17, 2020 at Kearney Regional Medical Center in Kearney, NE. Memorial services will be held 2:00 p.m. Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Kearney First United Methodist Church with the Rev. Alan Davis officiating. Interment will be held at the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery at a later date. The family will receive friends from 12:30 p.m. until the start of the service at the church. Memorials are suggested to the American Melanoma Foundation. Condolences or personal reflections may be shared online at www.osrfh.com. Services are entrusted to O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services. Timothy L. Alford was born July 17, 1946 in Morgan City, LA to Judge Steve A. and Kate G. (Peatross) Alford. He was raised in Baton Rouge, LA. Tim earned his bachelor's degree from Louisiana State University and furthered his education at Wake Forest University. Tim entered the U.S. Army in May of 1971 and served during the Vietnam era until his honorable discharge in December of 1972. Tim was united in marriage to Frances Jane Baker on September 11, 1971 in Dallas, TX. The couple made their home Baton Rouge, LA, where he was employed by Baton Rouge Spine and Orthopedic and the L.S.U. Football Medical Team. The couple then moved to McKinney, TX and Lexington, KY where Tim worked for Texas Back Institute and St. Joseph's Hospital. Later they moved to Kearney and he worked for Good Samaritan Hospital and Kearney Regional Medical Center. He was a Physician Assistant Specialist and Patient Liaison at Kearney Regional Medical Center and was known to be the "Self-Appointed Director of Orthopedics." Having more than 43 years of diverse experiences, Tim enjoyed the many friends he has made throughout his career. He was a member of the Grace Baptist Church and Parkview Baptist Church in Baton Rouge, LA. He was an avid golfer, reader and lover of bad cinema and perhaps, the world's biggest L.S.U. fan. He was also a legendary teller of stories. Tim was a man of faith, a loving husband, father and grandfather. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Jane Baker Alford of Kearney; sons, Joshua Baker Alford of Charleston, SC and Tyler Christian Alford of Kearney; two grandchildren, August James Alford and Piper Jane Alford, both of Kearney; a sister, Paralee Frances Alford of Baton Rouge, LA and several other family and friends. He is preceded in death by his infant son; his parents, Judge Steve A. Alford, Jr. and Kate Peatross Alford; and his brother, Steve A. Alford III. Memorials are suggested to the American Melanoma Foundation. Condolences or personal reflections may be shared online at www.osrfh.com. Services are entrusted to O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020

