Far too soon, Timothy Andrew Boutwell, of Jacksonville Beach, Florida, passed away in his home on June 16, 2019 from a heart condition. His is survived by his grieving parents, William and Connie Boutwell, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; his brother, Brett Boutwell, and his spouse, Leah Hartman, also of Baton Rouge; a much-loved step-daughter, Regan Deel, of Green Cove Springs, Florida; and the many others who mourn his passing. Tim spent his childhood in Lake Park and Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, where he fished, played baseball, and rode his bike everywhere. A graduate of Palm Beach Gardens High School and the University of Central Florida, he never wished to live anywhere but in the sunshine of his home state. He worked for the same Florida-based pet supply company for twenty-three years. Tim was passionate about college football, particularly the UF Gators, and liked animals, the outdoors, and long bike rides with friends. He especially appreciated the beauty of Florida's beaches. Tim was loving, supportive, and devoted to his family and friends, and we will miss him dearly. A memorial service followed by a reception will take place at 11:00 AM on July 2, 2019 at Beaches Chapel by Hardage-Giddens, 1701 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that mourners consider a donation to Brain and Behavioral Research Foundation ( www.bbrfoundation.org ) or to the . Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 25 to July 2, 2019

