Timothy Arland Blackwell, 30, of New Orleans, La, passed away on Mon, Aug 19, 2019. Visitation will be Sat, Aug 31 from 11 am to religious services at 12 noon at Mt Bethel BC in St Gabriel, La. Interment in church cemetery. He leaves to cherish his memories, his mother, Leatha Veal and stepfather Lawrence, his father, Wayne Gelpi, five children, Gavin, Kendra, Madison, Clayton and Jaxx. Fiancee, Vanessa Gaviria, two stepchildren, Damian and Avi. Grandparents, Ethel and Ed Sabervielle, one brother, Glenn Burr 11, two sisters, Tonya Manning and Genal Gelpi. A host of other relatives and friends. Professional services entrusted to Mercy Funeral Home LLC, Clinton, La. 225-683-5468
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 29 to Aug. 31, 2019