Timothy Arland Blackwell

Service Information
Mercy Funeral Home
11177 Liberty St
Clinton, LA
70722
(225)-683-5468
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Mt Bethel BC
St Gabriel, LA
View Map
Service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
12:00 PM
Mt Bethel BC
St Gabriel, LA
View Map
Obituary
Timothy Arland Blackwell, 30, of New Orleans, La, passed away on Mon, Aug 19, 2019. Visitation will be Sat, Aug 31 from 11 am to religious services at 12 noon at Mt Bethel BC in St Gabriel, La. Interment in church cemetery. He leaves to cherish his memories, his mother, Leatha Veal and stepfather Lawrence, his father, Wayne Gelpi, five children, Gavin, Kendra, Madison, Clayton and Jaxx. Fiancee, Vanessa Gaviria, two stepchildren, Damian and Avi. Grandparents, Ethel and Ed Sabervielle, one brother, Glenn Burr 11, two sisters, Tonya Manning and Genal Gelpi. A host of other relatives and friends. Professional services entrusted to Mercy Funeral Home LLC, Clinton, La. 225-683-5468
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 29 to Aug. 31, 2019
