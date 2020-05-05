Timothy Claude Moore
Timothy Claude Moore, 42, left this life and entered the next one on May 3, 2020. He was born on April 26, 1978 in Breaux Bridge, LA, to Christine Guidry. From an early age, he loved to be outdoors, hunting, riding dirt bikes, and exploring the world with his friends. He was always gifted with mechanical things and could repair almost any type of bike, boat, or tractor. After falling in love and marrying his wife Diana, he was introduced to the world of music again. He found tremendous joy playing guitar and writing music with her and his step-son Ashton. Together they also spent time at "Farm 22" dreaming of creating a life together on the land he loved so much. He would have been the first to tell you he was no saint and had more than his share of troubles. His struggles never diminished his love for his friends, family, and most especially his children, Hayden, Addyson, and Ashton. He was always so very grateful for those who walked this road with him through the years. Most recently this included his sponsor and friend Jeff Monroe. He is survived by his spouse, Dr. Diana Moore; mother Christine Guidry Gatlin and her husband Mike Gatlin, children, Hayden Moore, Ashton Hamilton, and Addyson Moore; siblings, Michelle Gatlin Harper, Rev. Leslie Gatlin Stephens, James Gatlin and numerous friends and family.

Published in The Advocate from May 5 to May 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
(225) 753-1440
