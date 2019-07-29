|
|
|
|
Timothy "Tim" Columbus Mauldin, Jr., 93 years old, beloved Husband and Father, was called to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on July 27, 2019, surrounded by his loving family and many friends. He entered this world on April 10, 1926, born to Amy and Timothy Mauldin, Sr., in Laurel, MS. Tim honorably served his country in the United States Army Air Corp during WWII. He was a faithful member of New Beginnings Church of God in Baker, LA. Tim retired as a Maintenance Supervisor from Allied Plastics. Tim was loved by many and never met a stranger. He loved to fish, piddle in his shop, worship Jesus, and loved making his family and friends laugh. His sense of humor was like no other and his smile was contagious. Tim will be remembered by family and friends as a loving father. Tim is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Betty Jean Mauldin; daughter, Amy Mauldin; grand-dog, Izzi Mauldin; brother, Larry Richard Mauldin; sister, Frankie Ellen Hyde; and a host of nieces and nephews. Tim is preceded in death by his father, Timothy Columbus Mauldin, Sr.; mother, Amy Bethany Mauldin; son, James Timothy "Timmie" Mauldin; numerous brothers and sisters. Pallbearers will be Ronnie Oneal, Mark Miller, Daryl Phillips, Joe Mauldin, Randy Mauldin, Docky Strachan, Allen Padgett, and Sammie Mauldin. Honorary pallbearers will be Ricky Mauldin, Greg Strachan, Rickey Stokley, Chris Stokley, Greg Stokley, Dylan May, and all his nieces and nephews. A very special thanks to the nurses and staff of OLOL ICU and Butterfly Wing Hospice for their care and devotion. Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for the visitation at New Beginnings Church of God, 1124 Georgia St., Baker, on Thursday, August 1, 2019, from 5:00 PM until 9:00 PM. The visitation will continue at church, on Friday, August 2, 2019, from 10:00 AM until the funeral service at 12:00 PM, officiated by Pastor Dale Richter and Pastor Ray Abbott. The graveside service and burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, in Baker. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note for the family at www.bakerfuneralhomeonline.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 29 to Aug. 2, 2019
