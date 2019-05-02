Timothy Douglas, Jr. was born on May 16, 1996 in Hammond, LA. He was a resident of Donaldsonville and Baton Rouge, LA. Timothy passed away on April 25, 2019 at Our Lady of The Lake hospital in Baton Rouge, LA of natural causes. Visitation on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 101 Loop 945, Donaldsonville, LA from 11:00am to 2:00pm. Timothy is survived by both of his parents, Joycequeline Wooden and Timothy Douglas, Sr.; 3 sisters, A'Myria Branch, Za'Kayla Wooden, and Tametria Williams; 1 brother, Tyruin Williams; Both of his grandmothers, Joyce Ann Fowler and Laverne K. Douglas. Preceded in death by both his grandfathers, Oscar (Topee) Wooden and Cleveland Douglas. Timothy cared for both of his grandfathers. Timothy was only 22 years old at the time of his death and he dreamed of being an NFL player or a rapper. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 101 Loop 945, Donaldsonville, LA 70346. (225) 473-1900. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 2 to May 4, 2019