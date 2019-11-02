Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Timothy Earl Thompson. View Sign Service Information Seale Funeral Service, Inc. 1720 S. Range Ave. Denham Springs , LA 70726 (225)-664-4143 Send Flowers Obituary

Mathews 26:41 "Watch and pray that you will not fall into temptation. The spirit is willing, but the flesh is weak." Timothy "Tim" Thompson passed away peacefully at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital on October 28, 2019 at the age of 33 following a long struggle with addiction. He is survived by his mother Lisa Jones and step-father Kirk C. Jones, father William R. Thompson and step-mother Mary Thompson, son Connor Thompson, and Connor's mother Tiffany Droddy, brother William J. Thompson, grandmother Phyllis Newport, aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandfather Lawrence "Poncho" Newport, and grandparents Diana and Earl Bass. Tim was born on September 28, 1986 in Nuernberg, Germany U.S. Army Hospital and moved to Ft. Polk, Louisiana when he was 8 months old. He grew up in Watson, Louisiana and married Christin Wanker Graff. After divorcing, Tim moved several times but ended up in Baton Rouge to be closer to his work at Gerry Lane Cadillac where he was an automobile specialty technician. He will be remembered for his beautiful blue eyes, infectious smile, and talent of being able to fix anything. There will be a private memorial service held for family and close friends at a future date to be determined, and then he will fly to Pennsylvania to his final resting place with his grandfather, Lawrence "Poncho" Newport. A special thanks to his girlfriend, Trista Hughes, whose quick action of calling 911 saved him long enough to get him to Our Lady of the Lake Hospital where his family was able to tell him good-bye. Also a special thanks to Dr. Tonya Jagneaux, M.D., Katelyn, JP and the entire LSU-ICU team and staff for their kindness, compassion, and respect for Tim and his family. Tim's Aunt Janice Klinkiewicz "second in command" from Pennsylvania who was visiting Louisiana is greatly appreciated for never leaving his side. Everyone has their own journey in life. The Lord ended Tim's journey here on earth to give him and his family peace. To know him is to love him. Tim will be missed by all. Condolences may be offered at Mathews 26:41 "Watch and pray that you will not fall into temptation. The spirit is willing, but the flesh is weak." Timothy "Tim" Thompson passed away peacefully at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital on October 28, 2019 at the age of 33 following a long struggle with addiction. He is survived by his mother Lisa Jones and step-father Kirk C. Jones, father William R. Thompson and step-mother Mary Thompson, son Connor Thompson, and Connor's mother Tiffany Droddy, brother William J. Thompson, grandmother Phyllis Newport, aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandfather Lawrence "Poncho" Newport, and grandparents Diana and Earl Bass. Tim was born on September 28, 1986 in Nuernberg, Germany U.S. Army Hospital and moved to Ft. Polk, Louisiana when he was 8 months old. He grew up in Watson, Louisiana and married Christin Wanker Graff. After divorcing, Tim moved several times but ended up in Baton Rouge to be closer to his work at Gerry Lane Cadillac where he was an automobile specialty technician. He will be remembered for his beautiful blue eyes, infectious smile, and talent of being able to fix anything. There will be a private memorial service held for family and close friends at a future date to be determined, and then he will fly to Pennsylvania to his final resting place with his grandfather, Lawrence "Poncho" Newport. A special thanks to his girlfriend, Trista Hughes, whose quick action of calling 911 saved him long enough to get him to Our Lady of the Lake Hospital where his family was able to tell him good-bye. Also a special thanks to Dr. Tonya Jagneaux, M.D., Katelyn, JP and the entire LSU-ICU team and staff for their kindness, compassion, and respect for Tim and his family. Tim's Aunt Janice Klinkiewicz "second in command" from Pennsylvania who was visiting Louisiana is greatly appreciated for never leaving his side. Everyone has their own journey in life. The Lord ended Tim's journey here on earth to give him and his family peace. To know him is to love him. Tim will be missed by all. Condolences may be offered at www.sealefuneral.com Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close