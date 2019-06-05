Timothy Robertson passed away peacefully and rose in glory on Sunday June 2, 2019. He was a 1985 graduate of Broadmoor High School and a retired Security Officer. Timothy is survived by his siblings, Deborah and Tonya G. Robertson; Michael (Dorothy), Robert, Jr. (Doris), Tony Turner, Malcolm Robertson and Brian Forkner; 28 nieces, nephews and 2 aunts. He is also survived by devoted friends and caregivers, Kenny and Angie Clay and a special friend, Tonia Dunbar, other relatives and friends. Timothy was preceded in death by his parents, Hazel Robertson and Junius Forkner. Visitation will be held Friday June 7, from 9, until 10am followed by religious services at Wilson Wooddale Funeral Home.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 5 to June 7, 2019