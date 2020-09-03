On August 31, 2020, Timothy John Bourgeois passed away in Rosepine, La. He was 57 years old. He was a resident of Lake Charles and a native of Denham Springs, La. Visitation on Sept. 5 at Seale Funeral Home in Denham Springs, LA, 12 pm - 2 pm, religious services to follow. Conducted by Rev. Paul Taylor. Interment to follow at Evergreen Memorial Park. Flowers and condolences can be sent to Seale Funeral Home, 1720 S. Range Ave., Denham Springs, La. 70726. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com.