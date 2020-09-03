1/
Timothy John Bourgeois
On August 31, 2020, Timothy John Bourgeois passed away in Rosepine, La. He was 57 years old. He was a resident of Lake Charles and a native of Denham Springs, La. Visitation on Sept. 5 at Seale Funeral Home in Denham Springs, LA, 12 pm - 2 pm, religious services to follow. Conducted by Rev. Paul Taylor. Interment to follow at Evergreen Memorial Park. Flowers and condolences can be sent to Seale Funeral Home, 1720 S. Range Ave., Denham Springs, La. 70726. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com.

Published in The Advocate from Sep. 3 to Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Seale Funeral Service, Inc.
SEP
5
Service
02:00 PM
Seale Funeral Service, Inc.
SEP
5
Interment
Evergreen Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Seale Funeral Service, Inc.
1720 S. Range Ave.
Denham Springs, LA 70726
(225) 664-4143
