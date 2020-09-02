Timothy John Rogers born on December 11, 1966, passed away at his home on August 19, 2020 after battling prolonged illness. He is preceded in death by his wife, Theresa Wisely. He is also preceded in death by his parents Marvin Tracy Rogers and Marilyn Ketter-ingham Rogers and his brother Mark Tracy Rogers. He is survived by his sisters, Jeanne Rogers Barras (Mike) and Julie Anne Rogers, as well as his stepchildren Ryan Wisely and Austin Wisely. He was a graduate of East Jefferson High School. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and was stationed in San Diego, CA on the USS FF Reasoner. He participated in Desert Shield and Desert Storm and was honorably discharged. He worked many years at Winn Dixie Supermarkets as a butcher and most recently for Jefferson Parish. Burial will be private.

