Guest Book View Sign Service Information Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles 4321 Lake Street Lake Charles , LA 70605 (337)-478-8687 Visitation 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles 4321 Lake Street Lake Charles , LA 70605 View Map Rosary 6:00 PM Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles 4321 Lake Street Lake Charles , LA 70605 View Map Visitation 9:00 AM - 10:30 AM Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles 4321 Lake Street Lake Charles , LA 70605 View Map Funeral Mass 11:00 AM St. Margaret Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

Timothy Keith "Tim" Eagleson, 65, of Youngsville passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019 in a Lafayette hospital. Mr. Eagleson was born on December 9, 1954 in Lake Charles where he was raised and was a graduate of St. Louis Catholic High School. He furthered his education attending LSU. Mr. Eagleson began his career at a young age working for his father at Eagleson's Engine Service as a mechanic. Mr. Eagleson was a hard worker and always wanted to be the best at what he did. His career led him to Mississippi and Baton Rouge for almost 20 years and recently settling to Youngsville. Mr. Eagleson was currently working his dream job as Manager of Facilities Construction for Herc Rentals for 15 years until his death. He grew up very involved in St. Margaret Catholic Church parish where he was a third degree and forth degree Knight and was the youngest to be initiated into Monsignor Kramer's Knights of Columbus at the young age of 18. Mr. Eagleson was currently a devoted member of St. Anne's Catholic Church in Youngsville. Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, René Bell Eagleson of Youngsville; son, Von Phillip Eagleson of Baton Rouge; daughter, Briana Brooke Courts (Paul) of Youngsville; one grandson, Hunter Baker of Spring, TX; five great grandchildren; sister in law, Laura Eagleson of Arkansas; and a nephew, Christopher Eagleson of Moss Bluff. Also his two loving dogs Sara and Prince. He was preceded in death by his parents, Debbie and Curtis Eagleson and a brother, R.H. Eagleson. A funeral mass will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at St. Margaret Catholic Church. Monsignor Harry Greig will officiate. Burial will follow in Consolata Cemetery under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home. Visitation will begin on Friday from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM with a rosary being recited at 6:00 PM. Visitation will resume on Saturday from 9:00 AM until leaving for the church at 10:30 AM. Donations can be made to the in lieu of flowers. Words of comfort to the family may be expressed at Timothy Keith "Tim" Eagleson, 65, of Youngsville passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019 in a Lafayette hospital. Mr. Eagleson was born on December 9, 1954 in Lake Charles where he was raised and was a graduate of St. Louis Catholic High School. He furthered his education attending LSU. Mr. Eagleson began his career at a young age working for his father at Eagleson's Engine Service as a mechanic. Mr. Eagleson was a hard worker and always wanted to be the best at what he did. His career led him to Mississippi and Baton Rouge for almost 20 years and recently settling to Youngsville. Mr. Eagleson was currently working his dream job as Manager of Facilities Construction for Herc Rentals for 15 years until his death. He grew up very involved in St. Margaret Catholic Church parish where he was a third degree and forth degree Knight and was the youngest to be initiated into Monsignor Kramer's Knights of Columbus at the young age of 18. Mr. Eagleson was currently a devoted member of St. Anne's Catholic Church in Youngsville. Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, René Bell Eagleson of Youngsville; son, Von Phillip Eagleson of Baton Rouge; daughter, Briana Brooke Courts (Paul) of Youngsville; one grandson, Hunter Baker of Spring, TX; five great grandchildren; sister in law, Laura Eagleson of Arkansas; and a nephew, Christopher Eagleson of Moss Bluff. Also his two loving dogs Sara and Prince. He was preceded in death by his parents, Debbie and Curtis Eagleson and a brother, R.H. Eagleson. A funeral mass will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at St. Margaret Catholic Church. Monsignor Harry Greig will officiate. Burial will follow in Consolata Cemetery under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home. Visitation will begin on Friday from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM with a rosary being recited at 6:00 PM. Visitation will resume on Saturday from 9:00 AM until leaving for the church at 10:30 AM. Donations can be made to the in lieu of flowers. Words of comfort to the family may be expressed at www.johnsonfuneralhome.net. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 25 to Dec. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.