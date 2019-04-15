Timothy Lynn Chesney was born on Monday, April 8, 2019 and received his angel wings on Sunday, April 14, 2019. Even though he was only held for a moment, he will be loved for a lifetime. Timothy's family will treasure the short time they had together, for now, he is their guardian angel. He is survived by his mother and father, Amanda Lohkamp and Timothy Chesney Jr; maternal grandparents, Donna Jensen and Scott Lohkamp; paternal grandparents, Timothy and Pamela Chesney; sisters, Riley Smith, Avery Lohkamp, Ella Chesney, Amelia Chesney, Callie Chesney, and Mila Chesney; brothers, Mason Thompson, Jaxton Drago, and Evan Chesney; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation from the chapel of Brandon G. Thompson Funeral Home, Hammond, on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until the Funeral Service at 12:00 p.m. Condolences and other information can be found online at www.thompsoncares.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Brandon G. Thompson Funeral Home.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 15 to Apr. 17, 2019