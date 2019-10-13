Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Timothy "Puff Daddy" Maher. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

It is with great sadness that Timothy "Puff Daddy" Maher passed on Wednesday October 9, 2019. Tim will be missed more than these words can remotely express. His family and friends know that as much as this hurts, Heaven just gained an extraordinary child of God! Tim grew up near University Lake with his parents George and Elaine, as well as his brother Ozzie and sister Douglas. Tim's best friend in life was his dad George, and Tim would spend his summers hanging out with his dad, hunting with their metal detectors, and talking about history and George's time serving in Europe under Patton. Tim graduated from Baton Rouge's finest Lee High, in 1971, and was known from that point forever forward as "Ol' Timbo From Lee!" It was in this time period that Tim met Marilyn Bonfanti at the ripe old age of 15, and the two were never apart from that time forward. Tim and Marilyn would marry in 1972, and go on to have four (yes, four!) daughters that were the world to Tim. Wyndy, April, Misty, and Magen kept Tim in the running each year as best dad ever. Tim loved Rocky, Star Trek, Star Wars, and anything dealing with history. Tim proudly served as a Baton Rouge police officer along with his brother Ozzie Maher. For a period of time Tim was Baton Rouge's one and only premier Chimney Sweep. Tim enjoyed working with others and helping repair life's everyday problems that needed a little sweat and ingenuity. Tim's handiwork eventually evolved into a side hustle he never could put down - Tim's Painting & Repair. Tim then transitioned to Ethyl Corporation, Formosa Plastics, and Georgia Pacific from where he recently retired this past March after 16 years. He loved the Tigers and fishing, probably stemming from Tim's earliest days watching LSU Sports and catching bream in the lakes. Tim loved his extended family very much and would revel in the company of his in-laws Lewis and Juliet Bonfanti, his sister-in-laws Rose, Peggy, and Donna, and their families, and the many friends he met in his years working and living in Baton Rouge. He is preceded in death by his father George Osmond Maher Jr. Tim is survived by his wife of forty seven years, Marilyn, daughters: Wyndy Weber and her husband Jason, April Matranga and her husband Sean, Misty Salter and her husband Blaine, and Magen Maher, in addition to his eight grand children: Isabella, Juliette, and Sebastian Weber, Kaitlyn, Michael, and Faith Matranga, and Preston, and Roman Salter. He is also survived by his Mother Phyllis Elaine Maher, brother George Osmond Maher III and sister Douglas Bozeman, as well as many beloved nieces and nephews. Tim said it best in his own words - "I love people, I believe with everyone we meet we take a little bit from them which makes us all better." He sure did get that right. As his favorite saying goes, "It is what it is!" A celebration in Tim's memory will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at First Baptist Church in Central. LA. located at 9676 Sullivan Road. It is with great sadness that Timothy "Puff Daddy" Maher passed on Wednesday October 9, 2019. Tim will be missed more than these words can remotely express. His family and friends know that as much as this hurts, Heaven just gained an extraordinary child of God! Tim grew up near University Lake with his parents George and Elaine, as well as his brother Ozzie and sister Douglas. Tim's best friend in life was his dad George, and Tim would spend his summers hanging out with his dad, hunting with their metal detectors, and talking about history and George's time serving in Europe under Patton. Tim graduated from Baton Rouge's finest Lee High, in 1971, and was known from that point forever forward as "Ol' Timbo From Lee!" It was in this time period that Tim met Marilyn Bonfanti at the ripe old age of 15, and the two were never apart from that time forward. Tim and Marilyn would marry in 1972, and go on to have four (yes, four!) daughters that were the world to Tim. Wyndy, April, Misty, and Magen kept Tim in the running each year as best dad ever. Tim loved Rocky, Star Trek, Star Wars, and anything dealing with history. Tim proudly served as a Baton Rouge police officer along with his brother Ozzie Maher. For a period of time Tim was Baton Rouge's one and only premier Chimney Sweep. Tim enjoyed working with others and helping repair life's everyday problems that needed a little sweat and ingenuity. Tim's handiwork eventually evolved into a side hustle he never could put down - Tim's Painting & Repair. Tim then transitioned to Ethyl Corporation, Formosa Plastics, and Georgia Pacific from where he recently retired this past March after 16 years. He loved the Tigers and fishing, probably stemming from Tim's earliest days watching LSU Sports and catching bream in the lakes. Tim loved his extended family very much and would revel in the company of his in-laws Lewis and Juliet Bonfanti, his sister-in-laws Rose, Peggy, and Donna, and their families, and the many friends he met in his years working and living in Baton Rouge. He is preceded in death by his father George Osmond Maher Jr. Tim is survived by his wife of forty seven years, Marilyn, daughters: Wyndy Weber and her husband Jason, April Matranga and her husband Sean, Misty Salter and her husband Blaine, and Magen Maher, in addition to his eight grand children: Isabella, Juliette, and Sebastian Weber, Kaitlyn, Michael, and Faith Matranga, and Preston, and Roman Salter. He is also survived by his Mother Phyllis Elaine Maher, brother George Osmond Maher III and sister Douglas Bozeman, as well as many beloved nieces and nephews. Tim said it best in his own words - "I love people, I believe with everyone we meet we take a little bit from them which makes us all better." He sure did get that right. As his favorite saying goes, "It is what it is!" A celebration in Tim's memory will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at First Baptist Church in Central. LA. located at 9676 Sullivan Road. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 13 to Oct. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close