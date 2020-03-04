Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Timothy Patrick Flynn. View Sign Service Information Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown 825 Government Street Baton Rouge , LA 70802 (225)-372-7687 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:30 AM First Baptist Church of Zachary Service 11:30 AM First Baptist Church of Zachary Send Flowers Obituary

Timothy Patrick Flynn was born March 2, 1950, in Sparta, WI and was a resident of Zachary, LA. He passed from this life, February 25, 2020. He grew up in St. Paul, MN. After graduating from the Saint Thomas Academy, he started his college career at the University of Minnesota, before transferring to Arizona State University to obtain his degree in sociology. Tim's wanderlust took him across the United State and Europe, where his love of travel and meeting new people blossomed. Returning home, he began a career in the restaurant industry, beginning as a bartender and advancing through the ranks into upper management for Prufrock Restaurants, Inc. He later opened his own restaurant with two of his good friends. Before retirement he wanted to change paths and owned a lawn and landscape business for 15 years. Tim's work brought him to the Dallas area in the 1970s. In 1992, he met the love of his life, Robbi, and they were married for 27 years. Tim lived among a host of believers and came to know Jesus as his Lord and Savior. He grew substantially in his walk after moving to Zachary in 2015 and becoming involved in the Men's Class at First Baptist Church, Zachary. Tim lived his last year with cancer, but with confidence in God and courage. He got up every morning and fought the good fight, making the most of every minute, firmly assured of God's plan. His life revolved around his wife, children, grandchildren, family, friends, neighbors, sports, and his new found love, pickleball. His greatest delight came from his grandchildren and he will be missed. Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Robbi Flynn, Zachary, LA; daughters by marriage, Amy Chantel Stewart Arnett (Jerrud), and Shelly Delynn Stewart Hernandez (Juan); son by marriage, Darren Seth Stewart (Janet); and sisters, Ellen Hollister (John), and Kathleen Mertes (Buz). He was a doting grandfather to seven grandchildren, Joshua Cole Arnett, Audrey Elizabeth Arnett, Tyler Grayson Arnett, Olivia Grace Hernandez, Isaac John Hernandez, Samuel James Lee Hernandez and Julia Paige Stewart. Tim is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father, Dr. Robert A. Flynn and mother, Frances Egan Flynn, LaCrosse, WI; brother, Michael Flynn, Crosslake, MN; and granddaughter, Hope Hernandez. Visitation will be Saturday, March 7, 2020, at First Baptist Church of Zachary from 10:00 am until services at 11:30 am conducted by Dr. Paul Ballard, Dr. Wayne Barnes, and Dr. Les Colvin. A special thank you goes to Dr. Michael Castine and his staff for their unending dedication, respect, and care of Tim, as well as the Otwom family and the rest of our Fennwood Drive community, relatives, and friends who have walked this journey with us with loving support and prayers. 