Timothy Paul Zeringue, Jr., a native of St. James and resident of Thibodaux passed away peacefully on June 19, 2019. He was a graduate of E.D. White Catholic High who enjoyed building legos, studying computer languages, repairing computers and woodworks. He especially enjoyed riding four wheelers with his brother and spending time with his son. He is survived by his mother, Joanne Trahan Zeringue (Patrick); daughters, Allison Zeringue and Ashlee Saranthus; son, Paul Zeringue; sisters, Angelle and Sarah Zeringue; and brother, Stephen M. Zeringue. He is preceded in death by his father, Timothy Paul Zeringue, Sr.; his maternal grandparents, Joseph and Clare Trahan; and his paternal grandparents, Nelson and Eunice Zeringue. A Memorial Visitation will be held on June 30, 2019 from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm with a Memorial Prayer Service for 3:00 pm at Ourso Funeral Home in Donaldsonville. Deacon Ricky Oubre will be officiating. Interment to follow. If you would like to offer the family condolences, please sign the online guestbook at oursodonaldsonville.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 26 to June 30, 2019