Mr. Timothy Preston Stephens, a resident of Central, passed away on June 2, 2019 at the age of 63. Tim was born December 11, 1955 in Baton Rouge Louisiana. Tim was truly an example to others and would always encourage others to do their best; he truly believed in what was fair and just, and was guided by his faith. Tim enjoyed working on their farm where they raised Quarter Horses. His interests included fishing, driving anything with an engine, LSU football, and being on the water (whether it be the pond at home or the coast). Tim was recognized as an expert beyond his education in his work in Industrial Electrical Sales. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Theresa Stephens; mother, Geraldine Stephens; daughter Brooke (Rivera) and son Matthew; sisters Marilyn (Farrell), Annette (Manda), Lora (Backes), and Joan (Dobard). Preceded in death by his father Preston Stephens and brother-in-law Gerry Farrell. Honorary pallbearers will be Alan Manda, Stephen Farrell, Kaje Manda, Christopher Farrell, and Grant Dobard. Visitation will be Thursday, June 6th, 2019 starting at 9:30am at St. Alphonsus Ligouri Catholic Church in Greenwell Springs Louisiana with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11am. Interment will immediately follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park. A reception will follow at Greenoaks Life Celebration Center. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Vincent DePaul Society or .
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 4 to June 6, 2019