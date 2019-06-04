Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Timothy Preston Stephens. View Sign Service Information Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-925-5331 Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. Timothy Preston Stephens, a resident of Central, passed away on June 2, 2019 at the age of 63. Tim was born December 11, 1955 in Baton Rouge Louisiana. Tim was truly an example to others and would always encourage others to do their best; he truly believed in what was fair and just, and was guided by his faith. Tim enjoyed working on their farm where they raised Quarter Horses. His interests included fishing, driving anything with an engine, LSU football, and being on the water (whether it be the pond at home or the coast). Tim was recognized as an expert beyond his education in his work in Industrial Electrical Sales. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Theresa Stephens; mother, Geraldine Stephens; daughter Brooke (Rivera) and son Matthew; sisters Marilyn (Farrell), Annette (Manda), Lora (Backes), and Joan (Dobard). Preceded in death by his father Preston Stephens and brother-in-law Gerry Farrell. Honorary pallbearers will be Alan Manda, Stephen Farrell, Kaje Manda, Christopher Farrell, and Grant Dobard. Visitation will be Thursday, June 6th, 2019 starting at 9:30am at St. Alphonsus Ligouri Catholic Church in Greenwell Springs Louisiana with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11am. Interment will immediately follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park. A reception will follow at Greenoaks Life Celebration Center. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Vincent DePaul Society or . <*)((((>< Mr. Timothy Preston Stephens, a resident of Central, passed away on June 2, 2019 at the age of 63. Tim was born December 11, 1955 in Baton Rouge Louisiana. Tim was truly an example to others and would always encourage others to do their best; he truly believed in what was fair and just, and was guided by his faith. Tim enjoyed working on their farm where they raised Quarter Horses. His interests included fishing, driving anything with an engine, LSU football, and being on the water (whether it be the pond at home or the coast). Tim was recognized as an expert beyond his education in his work in Industrial Electrical Sales. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Theresa Stephens; mother, Geraldine Stephens; daughter Brooke (Rivera) and son Matthew; sisters Marilyn (Farrell), Annette (Manda), Lora (Backes), and Joan (Dobard). Preceded in death by his father Preston Stephens and brother-in-law Gerry Farrell. Honorary pallbearers will be Alan Manda, Stephen Farrell, Kaje Manda, Christopher Farrell, and Grant Dobard. Visitation will be Thursday, June 6th, 2019 starting at 9:30am at St. Alphonsus Ligouri Catholic Church in Greenwell Springs Louisiana with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11am. Interment will immediately follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park. A reception will follow at Greenoaks Life Celebration Center. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Vincent DePaul Society or . <*)((((>< Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 4 to June 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Funeral Home Details Website Map/Directions Greenoaks Funeral Home Baton Rouge , LA (225) 925-5331 Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.