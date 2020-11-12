1/1
Timothy Robert Loucks
1966 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Timothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Timothy Robert Loucks, 54, of Bossier City: the man, the myth, the legend. The world has unexpectedly lost a great son & brother, a loving father & grandfather, inspiring boss and unforgettable friend. He never let a chance pass to remind his children how proud he was of them. He worked in the travel center industry for many years with a work ethic like no other - leading, mentoring and motivating his team along the way. Tim was the type of man who believed in second chances. He went above and beyond to recognize everyone's true potential. Tim will be remembered for his fun, charismatic energy, boisterous laugh, notable style, and positive outlook on life. Guaranteed there was never a dull moment with Tim in the room. He loved to tell elaborate stories and you could always guarantee that 50% of every story was true - you just never knew which 50%. Tim was born on December 19, 1966 in Waukesha, Wisconsin to Robert and Betty Loucks. He is survived by his three children: son Timothy, his wife Melissa, daughter Erika, her husband Tyler and son Matthew, and his wife Rachel. He is also survived by his mother, Betty,his sister Jeanne, her husband Bo and his brother Jeff, and his wife Christina. Numerous grandchildren: Travis, Sophia, Riley, Jessie, Christian, Carter, Beau, Sawyer and Violet. Nieces and nephews: Kathryn, Mikey, Harrison and Henry. Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020 from 9:00 am until 1:00 pm at Wilbert Funeral Home in Port Allen, LA. Pastor Monte Young, will be officiating the ceremony at 1pm. Burial to follow at Immaculate Conception Church in Lakeland, Louisiana. In lieu of flowers, contributions to help with the cost of the funeral can be made through GoFundMe: https://www.gofundme.com/funeral-fundraiser-for-tim-loucks. Please share memories and sympathies at http://www.wilbertservices.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Visitation
09:00 - 01:00 PM
Wilbert Service, Inc - Port Allen
Send Flowers
NOV
14
Funeral
01:00 PM
Wilbert Service, Inc - Port Allen
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wilbert Service, Inc - Port Allen
440 S. Alexander
Port Allen, LA 70767
225-383-1850
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
November 12, 2020
Bossman this seems unreal Im happy I got the pleasure of working with you for 4 years we laughed we cried we cussed but all in love you were a great boss and a better friend❤ Rest easy until we meet again!
Ashley Barb
Coworker
November 12, 2020
The entire staff at Wilbert Funeral Service expresses our sincere condolences. May your heart soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times spent together as you celebrate a life well lived!
The Staff of Wilbert Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved