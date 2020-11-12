Timothy Robert Loucks, 54, of Bossier City: the man, the myth, the legend. The world has unexpectedly lost a great son & brother, a loving father & grandfather, inspiring boss and unforgettable friend. He never let a chance pass to remind his children how proud he was of them. He worked in the travel center industry for many years with a work ethic like no other - leading, mentoring and motivating his team along the way. Tim was the type of man who believed in second chances. He went above and beyond to recognize everyone's true potential. Tim will be remembered for his fun, charismatic energy, boisterous laugh, notable style, and positive outlook on life. Guaranteed there was never a dull moment with Tim in the room. He loved to tell elaborate stories and you could always guarantee that 50% of every story was true - you just never knew which 50%. Tim was born on December 19, 1966 in Waukesha, Wisconsin to Robert and Betty Loucks. He is survived by his three children: son Timothy, his wife Melissa, daughter Erika, her husband Tyler and son Matthew, and his wife Rachel. He is also survived by his mother, Betty,his sister Jeanne, her husband Bo and his brother Jeff, and his wife Christina. Numerous grandchildren: Travis, Sophia, Riley, Jessie, Christian, Carter, Beau, Sawyer and Violet. Nieces and nephews: Kathryn, Mikey, Harrison and Henry. Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020 from 9:00 am until 1:00 pm at Wilbert Funeral Home in Port Allen, LA. Pastor Monte Young, will be officiating the ceremony at 1pm. Burial to follow at Immaculate Conception Church in Lakeland, Louisiana. In lieu of flowers, contributions to help with the cost of the funeral can be made through GoFundMe: https://www.gofundme.com/funeral-fundraiser-for-tim-loucks.
Please share memories and sympathies at http://www.wilbertservices.com.