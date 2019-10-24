Timothy Scott Michael, Sr., of Metairie, LA, passed away Monday, October 21, 2019 at the age of 53. Timothy loved music and enjoyed working as a DJ for many years, known as "DJ Techno". Timothy was a loving and devoted father, son, brother and friend and will be missed dearly by all who knew him. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home, Denham Springs, on Sunday, Oct. 27, from 1 p.m. until service at 3 p.m. Burial will follow on the grounds of Denham Springs Memorial Cemetery. He is survived by his children, Timothy Michael, Jr. and Aleigha Michael; parents, Nathan and Jane Crawford; brothers and sisters, Greg and Chuck Michael, Curley John Cohran, Jon, Kim and Mark Crawford; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives. He is preceded in death by his father, Ronald Michael, Sr. Please share your condolences at www.sealefuneral.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 24 to Oct. 27, 2019