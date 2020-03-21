Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Timothy Wayne Jarreau. View Sign Service Information Niland's Funeral Services, Inc. 210 West End Drive New Roads , LA 70760 (225)-638-7103 Visitation 9:30 AM - 11:15 AM New Life Worship Center New Roads, , LA Graveside service 11:30 AM in the church cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

When I come to the end of my journey And I travel my last weary mile Just forget if you can, that I ever frowned And remember only the smile Forget unkind words I have spoken Remember some good I have done Forget that I ever had heartache And remember I've had loads of fun Forget that I've stumbled and blundered And sometimes fell by the way Remember I have fought some hard battles And won, ere the close of the day Then forget to grieve for my going I would not have you sad for a day But in summer just gather some flowers And remember the place where I lay And come in the shade of evening When the sun paints the sky in the west Stand for a few moments beside me And remember only my best. Timothy Wayne Jarreau gained his wings at the age of 33 on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center. He was the owner of Jarreau's Painting and Pressure Washing and also a Supervisor for Turner Industries. Timothy was survived by wife, Sherry Jarreau; daughters, Eastlynn Jarreau and Carly Mingo; Father, David Jarreau (Mary); sisters, Christy Manuel (Kennedy), Shannon and Christy Whitaker; brothers, Phillip and Todd; a host of nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts, and cousins. Timothy was preceded in death by his mother, Sandra Dugas; brother, Bubba Whitaker and nephew, Nicholas Doucet. Visiting will be held at New Life Worship Center in New Roads, La. on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 from 9:30 am until 11:15 am. A graveside service will be held in the church cemetery at 11:30 am. Services will be conducted by Rev. Jimmy Babin. Pallbearers will be Carlton, Trevis, Tito, Jerrica, Alex, Patrick, and Shedrick. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 21 to Mar. 24, 2020

